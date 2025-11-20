Griffins Continue Historic Start, Last Undefeated Team in Pro Hockey

On Wednesday, the Grand Rapids Griffins, the AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, extended their historic season-opening run by earning their 11th win in just 12 outings. The team’s standout forward, John Leonard, once again led the charge, scoring his 100th professional goal and adding two assists in a 5–1 rout of the Rockford IceHogs.

Leonard’s performance pushed his point streak to a franchise-record ten games and helped maintain Grand Rapids’ status as the only team across all major North American pro leagues (NHL, AHL, ECHL, SPHL, and FPHL) still without a regulation loss.

Detroit prospect Amadeus Lombardi provided the decisive tally, stretching his own point streak to eight games, while Carson Bantle finally broke through for his first goal of the year. Perhaps most exciting for Red Wings fans was the return of top goaltending prospect Sebastian Cossa, who stopped 24 shots to stay unbeaten and continue leading the AHL with an impressive 1.60 goals-against average.

Grand Rapids wasted no time getting on the board. Early in the first period, newly named captain Dominik Shine forced a turnover behind Rockford’s net and fed Austin Watson in the slot. Watson quickly moved the puck to Leonard on the doorstep, and the 27-year-old tapped it home for a 1–0 advantage. Minutes later, 2023 first-round pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygard dropped a pass to Lombardi at the blue line, where Lombardi weaved through the right circle and lifted a backhander over Rockford goalie Stanislav Berezhnoy to make it 2–0.

The Griffins continued to roll in the second period. With the man advantage, Watson extended his point streak to three games by threading a pass from the far boards to Eduards Tralmaks, who blasted a one-timer past Berezhnoy for a three-goal cushion.

Grand Rapids added two more in the final frame. Defenseman Antti Tuomisto set up William Lagesson at the left point, and Lagesson beat Berezhnoy over the glove for a 4–0 lead. Later, Gabriel Seger sent a pass from the right hashmarks to Bantle in the slot, and Bantle snapped it home to make it 5–0. Rockford spoiled the shutout with just over six minutes remaining when Jamie Engelbert redirected a Gavin Hayes wrist shot on the power play, but the Griffins still cruised to a dominant victory as they continue rewriting their record book.

Despite having played fewer games than many teams, four or more in some cases, Grand Rapids sits top 12 in league scoring with 50 goals in 12 games. Their power play is operating at an elite 25.6 percent, and their defensive play has been equally impressive, surrendering only 25 goals while posting the AHL’s second-best penalty kill at 87.8 percent (36-for-41).

The Griffins return to Van Andel Arena this weekend for a tough back-to-back against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday and Saturday. Friday's matchup will be the Griffins' 25th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game followed by a Super Squad Theme Night on Saturday with character appearances for kids and a Dominik Shine bobblehead giveaway. Fans are able to follow the action live on WOOD 106.9 FM and 1300 AM or stream the game on AHL.TV via FloHockey.tv.

