Griffins' Eduard Tralmaks Scores Massive Goal As Latvia Outduels Moritz Seider and Germany

Tralmaks delivered a moment that resonated with fans back in Grand Rapids, as he found the back of the net to give Latvia its first lead of the game at 3–2 just before the midway mark of the third period. Minutes later, Latvia's Renārs Krastenbergs extended the advantage to 4–2, putting Germany’s stars on their heels. Germany pushed back late as Tim Stützle of the Ottawa Senators cut the deficit to one with just minutes remaining, but Latvia held firm to secure a 4–3 victory.