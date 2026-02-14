Griffins' Eduard Tralmaks Scores Massive Goal As Latvia Outduels Moritz Seider and Germany

Germany entered the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament as a popular dark horse pick, boasting a roster loaded with established NHL talent and leaning heavily on cornerstone players like defenseman Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings.
The Germans opened their tournament with a 3–1 win over Denmark, a quietly dangerous squad that pushed them throughout the contest. Seider logged a team-high 26:18 of ice time and recorded an assist, setting the tone as Germany showcased the depth and structure that made them a trendy sleeper contender.
Their second matchup, however, proved far more challenging as they faced Latvia, where Seider found himself up against another member of the Red Wings organization in Eduards Tralmaks of the Grand Rapids Griffins. What appeared on paper to be a manageable game quickly turned into one of the most entertaining battles of the group stage.
Germany jumped out to an early lead and carried a 2–1 advantage into the second period. Latvia’s offense was sparked by Dans Ločmelis, who scored his second goal of the game to even the score at 2–2 in a tightly contested middle frame.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Tralmaks delivered a moment that resonated with fans back in Grand Rapids, as he found the back of the net to give Latvia its first lead of the game at 3–2 just before the midway mark of the third period. Minutes later, Latvia's Renārs Krastenbergs extended the advantage to 4–2, putting Germany’s stars on their heels. Germany pushed back late as Tim Stützle of the Ottawa Senators cut the deficit to one with just minutes remaining, but Latvia held firm to secure a 4–3 victory.
Seider was once again leaned on heavily, skating 27:41 and finishing plus-one on the night, but Germany’s depth struggled to match Latvia’s timely scoring. Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers did everything he could to drag his team back into the contest, recording an assist and firing 10 shots on goal while finishing plus-two in a team-high 28:30 of ice time.
For Tralmaks, the performance marked his first goal of the tournament and a step forward in responsibility. He logged 18:56 of ice time and added two shots on net in a breakout showing on the sport’s biggest stage.
Latvia will aim to carry that momentum into its final group stage matchup against Denmark on Sunday. Germany faces an even tougher test as it prepares to take on Dylan Larkin and Team USA, a pivotal showdown that could shape the path to the knockout round.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.