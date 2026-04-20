Griffins Goaltending Duo Wins Hap Holmes Award As Grand Rapids Sets Goals Against Record
Grand Rapids Griffins netminders shatter goals-against records, earning the coveted Hap Holmes Award for unparalleled defensive dominance.
The historic season for the Grand Rapids Griffins reached another milestone Sunday, as the American Hockey League named goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava co-recipients of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award.
The award is presented annually to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals during the regular season, with each netminder required to appear in at least one-third of their team’s games to qualify.
Grand Rapids led the league by allowing just 159 goals, setting a new franchise record for fewest goals against in a season and surpassing the previous mark of 166 set during the 2003-04 campaign. The achievement underscores the club’s defensive dominance and consistency in net throughout the year.
Postava, a first-year pro and free agent signing out of Czechia, delivered a remarkable debut campaign. He went 17-6-0 in 25 games, recording four shutouts while setting franchise single-season records with a 1.71 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage. Impressively, he did not allow more than three goals in any appearance all season.
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Although he fell just short of the minimum minutes required to qualify for official league rankings, Postava’s numbers would have placed him first in the AHL in both GAA and save percentage, while tying for third in shutouts. He closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak, posting two shutouts, a 1.00 GAA, and a .960 save percentage during that span.
Cossa, one of the top prospects in the Detroit Red Wings system, led the tandem with a 26-8-4 record, 2.33 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and five shutouts across 39 appearances. His superb season also included back-to-back AHL Goaltender of the Month honors in November and December, making him the first goaltender in franchise history to earn the award twice in the same season.
Grand Rapid has established themselves as one of the league’s most formidable defensive teams in league history as the Griffins are hopeful they can carry the momentum over into the franchise's first Calder Cup since 2017.
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