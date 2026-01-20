Griffins’ Historic Start Hits Minor Bump, Elite Goaltending and Defense Keeps Team On Track

The Grand Rapids Griffins started the 2026 season in historic fashion, winning 27 of their first 28 games and tying the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (29-3-2-1) for the best start through 35 games in AHL history. The club also reached 60 points faster than any team in the league’s 90-year history. But even the most dominant teams hit bumps in the road.