Griffins’ Historic Start Hits Minor Bump, Elite Goaltending and Defense Keeps Team On Track

The Grand Rapids Griffins started the 2026 season in historic fashion, winning 27 of their first 28 games and tying the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (29-3-2-1) for the best start through 35 games in AHL history. The club also reached 60 points faster than any team in the league’s 90-year history. But even the most dominant teams hit bumps in the road.
After a 2-0 loss to a middling Texas Stars team two weeks ago, Grand Rapids has stumbled slightly, dropping three of their last four games. The skid included three straight losses, though the Griffins snapped the streak with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Admirals last Saturday.
Rookie goaltender Michal Postava recorded his first AHL shutout in that game, stopping all 10 shots, which set a franchise record for the fewest saves in a shutout. Postava has been an integral part of the Griffins’ elite goaltending trio, splitting time with Red Wings blue-chip prospect Sebastian Cossa and former seventh-round pick Carter Gylander.
Returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him from mid-November to mid-December, Postava is now 6-1-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage in eight games.
Gylander helped the team maintain its momentum during Postava’s absence with a 6-0-2 record, a 1.57 GAA, and a .943 save percentage, while Cossa continues to dominate as a two-time AHL All-Star, posting a 17-2-2 record with a 1.81 GAA and a .932 save percentage.
Offensively, forwards John Leonard and Dominik Shine have led the charge, combining for 36 of Grand Rapids’ 131 goals through 36 games. Both players, along with Cossa, will represent the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.
Injuries and roster movement between the Griffins and the Red Wings have contributed to the team’s recent inconsistency. Defenseman Shai Buium returned earlier this month after an upper-body injury during the NHL preseason, while forward Amadeus Lombardi returned last Wednesday from a long-term upper-body injury.
Meanwhile, Carter Mazur has not played since October 28th due to injury, and forwards Sheldon Dries and Leonard have split time between the AHL and NHL, causing frequent lineup adjustments.
Despite these challenges, Grand Rapids’ defense has remained rock-solid. Led by veterans Justin Holl and Erik Gustafsson and former second-round pick Antti Tuomisto, the Griffins allow just 1.83 goals per game, ranking first in the AHL.
The team has posted six shutouts this season, allowed more than two goals only six times in the last 30 games, and maintained a stingy 1.64 goals allowed average over the last 14 outings. Their league-best penalty kill is also firing on all cylinders, shutting down opponents at 87.3 per cent this season.
Looking ahead, the Griffins will host the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday before traveling to Manitoba for a two-game set against the Moose on Friday and Sunday. While their historic start has cooled slightly, Grand Rapids remains a dominant force in the AHL, and the Griffins are expected to regain momentum as injuries heal and key players return to the lineup.
