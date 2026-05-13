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Griffins Release Full Schedule For Playoff Clash Against Chicago Wolves

Michael Whitaker
4h
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Michael Whitaker
4h
Updated at May 13, 2026, 01:39
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The Grand Rapids Griffins are set to take on the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Playoffs after defeating the Manitoba Moose.

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Having successfully dispatched the Manitoba Moose in the AHL Central Division Semifinal series, the Grand Rapids Griffins are now gearing up for their impending matchup against the Chicago Wolves. 

It marks their first playoff matchup since the 2019 Central Division Semifinals, in which the Wolves won three games to two in a best-of-five.

Meanwhile, thanks to the elimination of the Providence Bruins, the Griffins are now the lone division champion remaining in the Calder Cup Playoffs. 

The full schedule for the upcoming series, which begins on Thursday, has been released by the Griffins. 

-Game 1: Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m. at Grand Rapids (Van Andel Arena)

-Game 2: Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m. at Grand Rapids (Van Andel Arena)

-Game 3: Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m. at Chicago (Allstate Arena)

-Game 4 (if nec.): Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m. at Chicago (Allstate Arena)

-Game 5 (if nec.): Saturday, May 23, 7 p.m. at Grand Rapids (Van Andel Arena)

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It was the Griffins who dispatched the Moose on Friday evening thanks to a two-goal performance by forward Carter Mazur, whom the Detroit Red Wings selected with the 70th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. 

Goaltender Michal Postava continued his impressive run, picking up the victory after making 19 saves. So far in the Calder Cup Playoffs, Postava has posted a sparkling 1.25 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage with one shutout. 

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