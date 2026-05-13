Griffins Release Full Schedule For Playoff Clash Against Chicago Wolves

It was the Griffins who dispatched the Moose on Friday evening thanks to a two-goal performance by forward Carter Mazur, whom the Detroit Red Wings selected with the 70th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Goaltender Michal Postava continued his impressive run, picking up the victory after making 19 saves. So far in the Calder Cup Playoffs, Postava has posted a sparkling 1.25 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage with one shutout.
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