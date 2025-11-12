Griffins Sign Standout College Goaltender Following Injuries to Cossa, Postava

With both of their top goaltenders sidelined, the Grand Rapids Griffins have turned to a fresh face between the pipes. The club announced today that they have signed 23-year-old netminder Luke Pavicich to a professional tryout agreement (PTO), transitioning him from the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) on X

. @CopperRockGR Building Strong Update: The Griffins signed goaltender Luke Pavicich to a professional tryout from the @KalamazooWings #GoGRG DETAILS | 🔗 https://t.co/QuaLy7i5Tu

Pavicich, listed at 6-foot-3, was brought in amidst a sudden goaltending crunch for Grand Rapids. Veteran prospect Sebastian Cossa suffered an injury at practice earlier this week, head coach Dan Watson confirmed. Meanwhile, fellow netminder Michal Postava exited the club’s recent game while making a save, further thinning the Griffins’ goaltending depth.

Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.

Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) on X

THE BIRTHDAY BOY LUKE PAVICICH SETTLED IN 🥳

The Clarence Center, New York native joined Kalamazoo just last week and in two appearances posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. He turns pro after four years of NCAA hockey with stints in notable college programs like UMass Minutemen, UMass Lowell and finishing at the Arizona State. In his senior season at Arizona State he compiled a 13-9-0 record and a 2.63 GAA over 23 games.

Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) on X

.@luke_pavicich holding down the fort 🔥 #BeTheTradition

The Griffins are expected to use Pavicich for the time being while they navigate through their unforeseen goaltending issues. With Cossa listed as day-to-day and Postava also unavailable, the former collegiate standout now has an opportunity to step up in the AHL ranks.

Never miss a story by adding us to your Google News favorites!

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.