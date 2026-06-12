Growing List of Suitors in Dylan Larkin Trade Sweepstakes and What It All Means for Detroit
Steve Yzerman’s demand for an expanded trade list has sparked a bidding war, pitting Montreal’s deep asset pool against powerhouse contenders for the Red Wings captain.
The Dylan Larkin rumor mill shows no signs of slowing down, and with new information surfacing seemingly by the hour, the Detroit Red Wings' offseason has become one of the most compelling storylines heading into the summer.
After Larkin's initial three-team trade list became public knowledge, the Red Wings reportedly asked their captain to expand his options and the ripple effects of that request have now produced a dramatically wider field of contenders.
Larkin, 30, has been vocal about his desire to win, and that priority has shaped his thinking throughout this process. However, the three teams on his original list, the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights, present a significant challenge for Detroit GM Steve Yzerman, as none of those organizations carry the kind of return package that would make a trade palatable for a rebuilding Red Wings club looking to accelerate its timeline.
Larkin's wish list and Detroit's needs have not yet aligned, which is precisely why the ask to broaden his no-trade clause came down. The expanded list of rumored suitors has grown considerably according to reports with Elliotte Friedman reported that the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning may have joined the conversation while others have mentioned the Utah Mammoth, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets have been linked to Larkin's name.
Most recently, on Thursday, The Fourth Period's Dave Pagnotta reported that the Philadelphia Flyers are now also joining the sweepstakes, making for a crowded and eclectic group of potential landing spots.
Of all the teams now involved, Montreal stands out as arguably the most intriguing fit on paper for what Detroit would want in return. The Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference Final this past season before falling to the Carolina Hurricanes, and they come equipped with future draft capital, NHL-ready forwards and a deep prospect pool that gives them the flexibility to structure a package around whatever Yzerman envisions. Montreal checks the competitive box for Larkin while also having the organizational depth to satisfy Detroit's front office, a rare combination in this field.
Tampa Bay and Utah also have pieces worth targeting with Sam O'Reilly, Tampa Bay's blue-chip prospect who is expected to make his NHL debut next season, is the kind of centerpiece that could make a Lightning offer appealing to Yzerman.
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Utah, meanwhile, has Tij Iginla, son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, who is one of the more coveted young players in the pipeline across the league. Neither team made a deep playoff run this past season, which complicates the fit from Larkin's perspective, but the asset value is undeniable.
Perhaps the most fascinating dark horse in this entire conversation is the Jets as Winnipeg missed the playoffs this past season after winning the Presidents' Trophy the year prior. But what Winnipeg does have some draft capital with the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft, a respectable prospect pool and perhaps most importantly a proven track record of convincing star players to commit long-term in a non-traditional market.
Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have all signed significant extensions with the Jets, demonstrating that Winnipeg's front office knows how to make its case to elite players. If the Jets lay everything on the table in an offer sheet to Yzerman, the return package could be compelling enough to force Detroit's hand, provided they can also sell Larkin on a bounce-back season in Manitoba.
The remaining teams in the mix with Florida, Minnesota, Vegas, Dallas and Philadelphia are harder to make a case for on multiple fronts. Some lack the asset depth, others the competitive profile Larkin is seeking, and in most cases, both. They remain part of the conversation for now, but as the summer progresses and negotiations intensify, it would be a surprise if any of them ultimately emerged as the destination.
The teams best positioned to actually get a deal done are Montreal, Tampa Bay, Utah and Winnipeg, each for different reasons and with different trade-offs involved. Detroit is not going to move its captain at a discount, and Larkin is not going to waive his no-trade protection to go somewhere he does not believe can compete. Finding the sweet spot between those two realities will define how and whether this trade ultimately happens.
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