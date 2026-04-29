Happy Birthday Nicklas Lidstrom!

He was affectionately known as "The Perfect Human", and for good reason.
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom, who won the Norris Trophy seven times as the NHL's top blue liner and helped the club win four Stanley Cup titles, celebrates his 56th birthday today.
Not only did Lidstrom lay claim to the Norris Trophy seven times in his Hall of Fame career, but he also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the 2002 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Upon the retirement of longtime captain Steve Yzerman in 2006, Lidstrom assumed the captaincy himself, a role he held until his own retirement in 2012.
He's one of many former Red Wings Stanley Cup winners who works for the organization, currently serving as vice president of hockey operations.
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