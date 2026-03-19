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Happy Birthday To Ken Daniels, The No. 1 Ranked NHL Commentator!

Michael Whitaker
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Join us in wishing the great Ken Daniels a happy birthday!

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He's been the voice of Detroit Red Wings hockey for nearly three decades now, and generations of fans can't imagine broadcasts without him. 

Ken Daniels, who has overseen some of the greatest players and moments in Red Wings history, celebrates his birthday today. 

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He and his beloved longtime broadcast partner Mickey Redmond have often been ranked at the top by fans in NHL commentator rankings, and it's well deserved! 

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