"His Game Has Been Coming": Red Wings' Marco Kasper Breaks Out Of Lengthy Slump

Not only did the Detroit Red Wings bounce back with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday evening at Little Caesars Arena, but sophomore forward Marco Kasper broke out of a lengthy slump.
Kasper's goal into the vacated San Jose net late in regulation was his first goal since Oct. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings, a span of over 30 games.
Naturally, it was a giant weight lifted off his shoulders.
Not only did Kasper score late in regulation, but he also picked up a beautiful assist in the second period, dangling around Sharks defenseman John Klingberg and then sending a pass through the legs of Dmitry Orlov to J.T. Compher, who scored to knot things up at 2-2.
"I was just trying to get into the zone, the guy stepped up and J.T. was yelling for it pretty loudly," Kasper said of his assist. "I felt good today, I think everybody was skating well today."
Kasper's sophomore slump has been extremely puzzling for a player who had one of the strongest second halves of any NHL rookie player last season.
From January 10 through April, Kasper led all first-year players in goals with 17 and also finished fifth overall in total rookie scoring.
While he scored in his second game this season, Kasper then didn't tally again until late October, and during that time from then until Friday evening, he registered only three assists.
On Friday evening, Kasper was flying all over the ice and had multiple scoring chances, looking like his old self.
During his slump, Kasper also retained the support of his teammates and coaches.
"I know his game has been coming, maybe not on the score sheet regularly, but his physicality, his tenacity, his skating, he looks like a different player right now," head coach Todd McLellan explained of Kasper.
"I don't know if he hit rock bottom and built himself back up, but he's done a real good job. And when your teammates are still rooting for you, that's important, and the guys are pulling for him on the bench. They have his back."
Kasper and the Red Wings will host the Ottawa Senators late Sunday afternoon.
