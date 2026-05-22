Historic Grand Rapids Griffins Season Comes To A Halt

The Grand Rapids Griffins were eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs by the Chicago Wolves on Thursday evening.
Despite a late push after trailing 3-0 to the Chicago Wolves in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals, the historic season for the Grand Rapids Griffins is now officially over.
The Wolves, boosted by two tallies from Noah Philp and one from Justin Robidas, managed to withstand a late comeback effort by Grand Rapids with goals from Eduards Tralmaks and Sheldon Dries.
However, they were unable to come up with the equalizer.
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Goaltender Michal Postava made 18 saves on the 21 shots he faced.
According to head coach Dan Watson, there wasn't much wrong with Grand Rapids' overall game, but they could have benefited from an early goal.
"Not much went wrong, we just didn't score that one goal," Watson said afterward. "I think if we would have gotten that first one or scored early in the third, I think we'd win the game. That's just our mentality and how we felt about how we were playing."
Among the positives for Grand Rapids during the postseason was the play of forward Carter Mazur, who tallied five goals and an assist in eight games played. Additionally, forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored four goals with four assists in eight games.
Additionally, Postava continued to show that he could have a future at a higher level after his strong showing in the regular season, posting a 2.09 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.
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