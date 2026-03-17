"Humbled" Patrick Kane Sets Yet Another Career Scoring Milestone

The Detroit Red Wings did what they had to do on Monday evening, defeating the Calgary Flames by a 5-2 final score at Little Caesars Arena.
Not only did goaltender John Gibson turn in another strong performance by making 25 saves, but the club also got a pair of second-period goals from future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane.
Kane knotted the score at 1-1 early in the second period when he sniped Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf on a breakaway attempt, and then later redirected a perfect pass from Alex DeBrincat (who also assisted on his first goal) past Wolf, giving him a total of 504 career goals.
Kane, who has already set a pair of important milestones this season by scoring both his 500th career goal and becoming the highest-scoring U.S.-born player in NHL history, made history once again.
With his 503rd goal, he passed Joe Mullen and now sits alone in fourth place all-time in total goals by a U.S.-born player.
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Kane, who moved past Mike Modano in late January in total scoring by a U.S.-born NHL player, looked back on a media tour that he took part in that included Modano, Mullen, and Hall of Fame defenseman Phil Housley early in his career.
“Coming into the NHL and being a high American pick, we did a little thing for Modano when he was about to pass the record there in New York City, kind of like a media tour with the past of Phil Housley and Joey Mullen, and present with Modano and myself, which I guess at that time was the future,” Kane said with a smile.
Kane then expressed his gratitude for the graciousness shown to him by both Housley and Mullen, who had already been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, as well as the future Hall of Famer in Modano.
“It was a long time ago, but to spend time with those guys, Mullen, Housley, and Modano, and just how gracious they were with their time with me, treating me like one of their own, was pretty cool to spend some time with them.”
Kane added, “It’s definitely a humbling milestone.”
There's no question that Kane will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility whenever his playing career comes to a close.
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