"I Expect A Lot More": Steve Yzerman Addresses Latest Late-Season Unraveling By Red Wings

“It’s up to Todd and his staff to get the players that we have in the organization and on the team to play a certain way, to be successful, to motivate them, and maybe to teach and educate them, and then for the players themselves to go on the ice and do it," Yzerman continued. "We all share the responsibility, and I can’t sit here and just say, ‘Hey, these players are no good,’ because we have a lot of good players."