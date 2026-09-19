"I Love Playing Here": Alex DeBrincat Emphasises Interest In Extension With Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, but he's made it clear that his preference is to work out a contract extension.
His good friend Patrick Kane decided not to re-sign, and his current teammate and friend Dylan Larkin requested a trade.
However, that doesn't mean Alex DeBrincat is thinking about leaving the Detroit Red Wings - just the opposite, in fact.
DeBrincat, a Farmington Hills native who grew up a Red Wings fan, already voiced his desire to sign an extension in Detroit earlier this month, and he reiterated that he wants to be part of the solution that returns the club to, as he put it, their glory days.
"I take a lot of pride playing with the Red Wings," DeBrincat said following Detroit's third day of Training Camp. "Putting on that jersey every night, I think all of us in this room take a lot of pride in that and the history that comes with it.
There's so much respect that comes with that crest - it's a privilege. It's something I don't take lightly, and I definitely want to be part of the solution and get back to the glory days, and be a big part of that."
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DeBrincat, whom the Red Wings acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in the summer of 2023, became the first Detroit player to reach the 40-goal mark since Marian Hossa did so in 2008-09.
He's also entering the final season of the four-year contract he signed shortly after being acquired. Right now, his salary cap hit is just under $8 million, a number that will be considerably higher on his next deal.
Recently, the Red Wings underwent a notable leadership transition, as Steve Yzerman vacated his role as general manager; the position is now held on an interim basis by Shawn Horcoff.
There was a period of uncertainty in the two months between Yzerman's departure and the club naming Horcoff its interim general manager, which essentially put negotiations on hold.
"It (negotiating an extension) wasn't something I think probably either of the sides wanted to do without anyone there," DeBrincat said. "But we'll see what happens here. I think we'll leave the business side to them and my agent, and I'll just worry about (playing)."
But based on what DeBrincat has repeatedly said, there isn't much room for doubt - his preference is to remain with the Red Wings.
"I've said it before, I love playing here," DeBrincat reiterated. "But all of that is kind of put to the side right now. I'm focused on the season and getting the new systems and all that stuff, and meeting new guys, and just playing well."
The Red Wings open the preseason on Monday, Sept. 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
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