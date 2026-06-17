In 2009, the Red Wings Machine Appeared to Show No Signs of Slowing Down

Yup, things are looking absolutely rosy for the Red Wings, that is until you step outside the Joe Louis Arena. If the Big Three in Detroit were near as solid and successful as the Wings’ Big Three of Nicklas Lidstrom, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg, they wouldn’t be on the verge of bankruptcy and holding out their hands for a government bailout. Detroit relies on the auto industry as much as any city does on its main employer and when the defending Cup champions have to sell tickets for some games for as low as nine bucks and still can’t fill the building for all of them, well, these are very difficult times.