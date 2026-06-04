Top NHL Insider Reports Dylan Larkin Has Requested Trade From Red Wings
According to an explosive report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, Dylan Larkin has requested to be moved from the Red Wings.
The Detroit Red Wings could be on the verge of one of the biggest moves in recent franchise history.
According to an explosive new report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, longtime Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, the only remaining player on the roster who played in the franchise's most recent Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in 2016, has requested a trade.
"According to multiple sources, Dylan Larkin recently requested a trade from Detroit," Friedman reported on Sportsnet. "There’s a lot to unpack here. First, should mention that no one would comment. Not Larkin, not agent Pat Brisson, not Red Wings Executive Vice-President & GM Steve Yzerman."
Larkin, a Michigan native who played for the University of Michigan and whom the Red Wings selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, was named the 37th captain in team history in January 2021.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
The Red Wings are currently stuck in the NHL's longest active postseason drought at 10 years and counting.
After the Red Wings missed the playoffs in 2024-25, Larkin openly expressed disappointment that GM Steve Yzerman didn't make a more meaningful acquisition at the NHL Trade Deadline, which may have caused some tension in their relationship.
Larkin, who signed an eight-year contract extension in 2023, still has five years left on the deal with an $8.7M cap hit, and holds a full no-trade clause over the next two seasons; that turns into a 10-team list afterward.
In 808 career NHL games, Larkin has scored 276 goals with 367 assists. His 643 points are ranked 10th all time in team history.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.