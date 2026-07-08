IOC Provisionally Lifts Russia's Olympic Suspension, What It Could Mean For Red Wings' Daniil Tarasov

As international sanctions ease, a potential path opens for Russian athletes. For Detroit, this shift puts goaltender Daniil Tarasov in the spotlight for future global tournament consideration.
After the highs of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, hockey fans are already looking ahead to the next major international tournament with excitement, with medal contenders like Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States all expected to once again battle for the top of the hockey world.
But another major contender may be emerging back into the picture, as on Tuesday the International Olympic Committee provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, concluding that the ROC no longer includes sports organizations from Ukrainian territories under the jurisdiction of Ukraine's National Olympic Committee and has confirmed it does not and will not operate there.
As a result, the IOC has ended its previous recommendations restricting Russian athletes' participation in international competitions, allowing them to compete with also still undergoing strict anti-doping requirements, including independent testing overseen by the International Testing Agency.
The IOC made it clear that they will still be closely monitoring the ROC's activities, will not hold IOC events in Russia or invite Russian government officials to its events. They also mentioned in their statement that they are undecided on if they would like to display the Russian flag or anthem at future Olympic Games.
For hockey specifically, the decision doesn't guarantee an immediate return. The IIHF, which has kept Russia out of tournaments like the World Championship, World Junior Championship and this past year's Winter Olympics in Milan, has said it will now evaluate Russia's eligibility on an event-by-event basis.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also mentioned in the past that the league will need more clarity from the IIHF before deciding whether a Russian squad be allowed to play in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey, though Russian players are already expected to take part in the 2027 NHL All-Star Game's mini-tournament format.
If Russia does find its way back onto the international stage over the next few seasons, Tarasov could eventually find himself in the conversation for a spot between the pipes, though it will certainly be an uphill climb given the goaltending depth Russia has traditionally produced. He'll need to be at his best to even put himself in that conversation.
It's been a tough stretch for Tarasov of late as he finished this past season with a 13-15-3 record, a 3.05 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 33 games for an injury-riddled Florida Panthers squad, numbers that continued a career mark that has only cracked a .900 save percentage once across parts of five NHL seasons split between Columbus and Florida.
To carve out a real role on the international stage down the line, Tarasov will likely need to round his game into something closer to steady, reliable backups like Casey DeSmith in Dallas or Eric Comrie in Winnipeg, goaltenders who have made careers out of being dependable in a limited role.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.