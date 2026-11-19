"Well, there's a gap there with the Red Wings and some of these other teams," he said. "I can't sit up here and BS you guys (media), you watch the games too. There's a gap between our group, and our group of teams, and the elite. And it's too bad we're sitting here and saying that after all these years. But there's a gap there, and we have to keep working at closing it. There's nothing else we can do."