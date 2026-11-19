Detroit Red Wings
761 Members•4,272 Posts
Nov 19, 2026 10:53 AMPublished Nov 19, 2026 10:53 AM
The Detroit Red Wings know that there is plenty of room for improvement after their sixth regulation loss in their last seven outings.
The Detroit Red Wings fell to 8-11-3 through the first 22 games of the 2026-27 campaign following their 4-1 loss to divisional rival Boston Bruins on Wednesday evening.
Not only was it their third straight loss on home ice, but it was also their sixth regulation loss in their last seven games.
Only one week remains until American Thanksgiving, which is traditionally the point in the season when NHL teams begin to separate themselves from the rest of the competition.
Related stories
Right now, the Red Wings are just one point out of last place in the Atlantic Division standings, a spot currently occupied by another Original Six rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Meanwhile, the gap between the Red Wings and their competition in the standings widens with every setback.
For Lucas Raymond, who scored Detroit's only goal on Wednesday, the club is aware of their position but also knows that things can change in short order.
“Not on a day-to-day basis,” Raymond said of looking at the standings. “I think, obviously, you see it and keep an eye on it; that's what you're playing for. But it's a very long season. We've seen it go both ways, where we've had really good starts.
“I have a lot of faith in this group here, and I think our game has a lot of bright spots to it," he continued. "We have to find ways to generate more offense; I think everyone sees that. But it's a long season."
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
Head coach Todd McLellan couldn't deny the reality of Detroit's precarious position in the standings, but emphasized the fact that they have no choice but to continue competing.
"This time of year, there's separation that begins, and we have to be somewhat concerned with that," McLellan said. "Obviously, we haven't won enough games lately. But no one is letting our position slip - we're giving what we have; it has to be better. But I don't think we're letting it slip - we'll have to keep competing.
"We can't look at the big picture; we can't," he continued. "We have to deal with today...we can't look at standings, or how many points are we in or out. For our team right now, we have to work on getting better night after night, and that's where our focus will be."
The Red Wings are a club that has missed the postseason for the last 10 seasons, the longest such streak in franchise history.
McLellan, who won the Stanley Cup as an assistant coach with Detroit in 2008, seemed to lament the fact that the club continues to struggle to secure a playoff spot after such a lengthy drought.
"Well, there's a gap there with the Red Wings and some of these other teams," he said. "I can't sit up here and BS you guys (media), you watch the games too. There's a gap between our group, and our group of teams, and the elite. And it's too bad we're sitting here and saying that after all these years. But there's a gap there, and we have to keep working at closing it. There's nothing else we can do."
Raymond, who is playing in his sixth season, said that the club has faith in one another.
“We have sixty-something games to go," said Raymond. "The faith is here, and we know what we're capable of. Looking forward to the next game.”
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy