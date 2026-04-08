‘It’s Gotta Be There’: McLellan Emphasizes Key Element Red Wings Must Display In Do-Or-Die Games

“We’ve used the term ‘resilient’; our identity shouldn’t change from what it is," McLellan said following Wednesday's practice. "If we’re all over the map, we should play with some pace, play with some poise—that’s when we’re playing well. I thought we played with pace last night and we had some poise last night, but that reliability and that mental fortitude—I think is the word I used earlier—that has to show up."