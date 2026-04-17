“It’s Their Right to Do So”: Moritz Seider Accepts Frustrated Red Wings Fans Reaction

“It's hard not to read articles and news because we live in a time where social media dominates our daily life, so I think it's kind of normal," Seider said. "But, yeah, I don't think it was a big factor in our locker room, to be honest. I think it's more (about) protecting ourselves; we have to be like a brotherhood to each other. And if there are things you can say to the media to defend one of your teammates, I think that's the right thing to do."