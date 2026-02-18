“‘It Sucked’: Red Wings’ Simon Edvinsson Opens Up About Injury Absence

As the Detroit Red Wings return to practice with the NHL schedule set to resume in just over a week, they’re expecting to welcome back one of their most important pieces on the blue line.
Defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who hasn’t played since Jan. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, is expected to return when Detroit faces the Ottawa Senators on the road on Feb. 26.
Detroit’s top defensive pairing of Edvinsson and Moritz Seider has been among the NHL’s best, and the Detroit Red Wings clearly missed the towering Swede during their stretch of games leading into the Olympic break, when they earned just six of a possible 14 points.
Edvinsson, who revealed he underwent surgery during his absence, admitted it was difficult being unable to play.
"It sucked, it was probably the worst feeling that you have to sit there and feel like you can make a difference, but can't do anything when you're sitting," he said.
"It sucked, for sure."
While Edvinsson was able to play the remainder of the game against the Maple Leafs after aggravating his lingering injury during the first period, he knew the next day that something would need to be done to fix the problem.
“It was lingering for a while, and in the last game, I felt something even more, and that was like the last drop that I needed to really do the surgery,” Edvinsson continued. “I thought I could go the whole season without doing it, but when I felt that and couldn't really put weight on my knee, it happened in the first period in the Toronto game, and it was the adrenaline that made me play the whole game.
"The next day, it was just a no-go," he said. "I’m glad that we got the surgery timed so quick, the recovery and everything have been great.”
Playing in his second full NHL season, Edvinsson has tallied six goals with 11 assists while averaging 22:34 of ice time per game.
