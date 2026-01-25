J.T. Compher Scores Twice As Red Wings Ground Jets With 5-1 Victory

It was another successful road trip for the Detroit Red Wings, who collected five of a possible six points, capped by a 5–1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Led by a pair of goals from J.T. Compher, the Red Wings moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division standings, overtaking the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were in action at the same time but beaten 8-5 by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
There was no score in the opening 20 minutes of play at Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg, but the ice was broken midway through the second period by Jets forward Cole Koepke, who backhanded a loose puck off a shot from Logan Stanley past goaltender John Gibson.
However, the Red Wings would knot the score late in the frame thanks to the first of two goals on the night from Compher. He banged the puck past Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck right in front of the crease after taking a feed from Andrew Copp.
Compher then scored what ultimately proved to be the game-winning goal in the third period, capitalizing on a pretty three-way passing play with James van Riemsdyk and Emmitt Finnie, who now has points in consecutive games.
Lucas Raymond doubled the lead when his wraparound attempt deflected into the air, off the crossbar, off Hellebuyck’s back, and into the net. While the Jets thought that Marco Kasper may have high-sticked the puck before it entered the net, replays showed that wasn't the case.
Detroit then salted the game away with an empty-net goal from Alex DeBrincat. Patrick Kane picked up an assist on the play, moving him within one point of Mike Modano for the most points by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.
Kasper then added a goal on a two-on-one rush with Dylan Larkin just 32 seconds later, giving him his fifth goal of the season; he now has points in four of five games after a lengthy drought.
Gibson continued his impressive streak for the Red Wings, making 25 saves. Hellebuyck, a Commerce Township, Mich. native who will be teammates with Larkin next month during the Winter Olympics, made 26 saves.
The Red Wings will return home for three straight contests, starting on Tuesday evening against the Los Angeles Kings.
