Jason Robertson's Denied Trades Makes Detroit Likely Out Of The Running
As the star winger weaponizes his no-move clause to block massive trades, Detroit’s playoff ambitions face a reality check against Robertson’s demand for a proven Stanley Cup contender.
The possibility of the Detroit Red Wings landing Dallas Stars superstar Jason Robertson appears to have taken a major hit following a flurry of reports late Thursday night and Friday morning.
Speculation had recently picked up surrounding a potential blockbuster that would see Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin head to Dallas in exchange for Robertson. However, the latest developments suggest Robertson may not have any interest in leaving the Stars for a non-contending team.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Dallas had reached an agreement Thursday night to sign-and-trade the 26-year-old winger to the Seattle Kraken in a blockbuster sign-and-trade centered around the seventh overall selection in Friday's NHL Draft.
The trade, however, ultimately fell apart after Robertson exercised his no-move clause and refused to waive it for a move to Seattle. The proposed deal reportedly included an eight-year, $120 million contract extension worth $15 million annually.
Had Robertson accepted, it would have made him the second-highest-paid player in the NHL, trailing only Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Dallas had another major transaction lined up if the Kraken deal had gone through.
The Stars were reportedly prepared to flip the seventh overall pick acquired from Seattle to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for emerging power forward Matthew Knies.
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Robertson's refusal to approve the trade prevented yet another blockbuster from materializing and would've moved a major player out of the Atlantic Division.
Additional reporting by Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek also revealed the St. Louis Blues made a significant push for the star winger, reportedly offering a package that included multiple first-round draft picks.
Robertson, however, was also unwilling to commit to signing long-term in St. Louis, effectively shutting down that proposal as well.
Robertson's willingness to turn down what would have been one of the richest contracts in NHL history suggests money may not be the driving force behind the current stalemate.
Instead, it appears the California native is placing a premium on remaining with a legitimate Stanley Cup contender and that reality could create a major obstacle for Detroit.
While the Red Wings have been linked to Robertson in recent weeks, they have not made the playoffs in a decade and may struggle to convince the elite winger to commit long-term.
Even if Detroit were able to work out a trade with Dallas, they would still have to satisfy Robertson's contract demands, with reports indicating his camp is seeking a deal worth upwards of $14 million per season.
Robertson is coming off another dominant campaign, scoring 45 goals and adding 51 assists for 96 points while playing all 82 regular-season games.
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