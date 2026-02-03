John Gibson Earns Fourth Shutout, Red Wings Hit Back With 2-0 Win Over Avalanche

Following their dismal 5–0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Red Wings team captain Dylan Larkin said he and his teammates intended to come to Denver for the rematch with something to prove.
The result on Monday evening was one of Detroit's gutsiest victories of the season, as they returned the favor against the Avalanche, shutting them out by a 2-0 final score at Ball Arena.
It also marks Detroit's first regulation victory over the Avalanche since 2017 at Joe Louis Arena.
The Red Wings found the back of the net right from the get-go, as Marco Kasper scored his sixth goal of the season just 33 seconds into the game after successfully converting a two-on-one rush with Lucas Raymond.
With Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood pulled for an extra attacker late in the third period, Lucas Raymond sealed the victory by scoring into the vacated net for his 19th goal of the season.
Kasper's early first-period goal was all the offense Red Wings goaltender John Gibson, who was pulled after 40 minutes on Saturday, needed to work with. He stopped all 21 shots the Avalanche fired his way, picking up his fourth shutout of the season.
It's the most shutouts Gibson has posted in a season since he had four during the 2017-18 campaign, while still with the Anaheim Ducks.
Detroit’s victory earned two crucial points in the standings, keeping them in second place in the Atlantic Division.
They trail the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning by just two points, while the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres remain uncomfortably close in the rearview mirror.
Detroit has just one game remaining on Wednesday evening before the schedule takes a multi-week break for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Red Wings will make just their second-ever appearance at Delta Center in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Mammoth; they won't play again until Feb. 26 against the Ottawa Senators.
