John Gibson "Unlikely" To Return Vs. Predators With Upper-Body Injury

The last thing that the Detroit Red Wings need now that the calendar has shifted to March for their stretch drive toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs is an injury to a key player, but it looks like that's their situation.
Goaltender John Gibson, who has posted elite numbers for the Red Wings since the beginning of December, departed this afternoon's tilt against the Nashville Predators with an upper-body injury.
His chances of returning to the game are slim, as announced by the Red Wings on X.
The nature and severity of Gibson's injury are unknown, and whether it forces GM Steve Yzerman to consider a goaltending acquisition before Friday afternoon's NHL Trade Deadline, or potentially even consider a call-up of Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins, remains to be seen.
