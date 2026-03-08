Justin Faulk Reveals New Jersey Number With Red Wings

Over the course of his career, Faulk has recorded 141 goals and 349 assists for 490 points while also building a reputation for his physical style of play. The former U.S. National Development program product has established himself as a strong physical presence, registering 1,621 career hits, which ranks 33rd all-time among NHL defensemen, along with 1,426 blocked shots, placing him 57th all-time among defensemen. His track record has shown that he is a reliable secondary scoring option while remaining a dependable two-way presence on the blue line.