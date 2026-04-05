Kirill Kaprizov’s Hat Trick Sinks Red Wings in 5–4 Regulation Heartbreaker
Minnesota Wild sniper Kirill Kaprizov scored his third goal of Sunday's game with 1:51 left in regulation, giving the Wild a 5-4 lead they ultimately held after a three-goal comeback effort by the Red Wings.
While the Detroit Red Wings managed to find a badly-needed spark in the third period of Sunday afternoon's game against the Minnesota Wild, it was snuffed out at the worst possible time.
The Wild defeated the Red Wings by a 5-4 final score in regulation, thanks to a hat trick from Russian sniper Kirill Kaprizov. His third goal came on the power-play with 1:51 left in the third period.
The Red Wings, who trailed 4-1 entering the final frame, mounted another valiant comeback effort to knot the score. But a careless penalty well outside of the play from Patrick Kane, who had scored Detroit's fourth goal just minutes earlier, proved to be the difference.
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Detroit broke the ice early thanks to a snap-shot from Albert Johansson just 1:40 into the contest, though it would be their only shot on goal for the first 14 minutes of the game.
Just 18 seconds into the second period, the Wild tied things up thanks to the 41st goal of the season from Matt Boldy. Kaprizov soon scored his first of three goals, followed by the 22nd goal of the season from former Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who only managed 11 goals in his only campaign in Detroit last season.
The crowd at Little Caesars Arena, which had already been growing restless, began booing loudly after Kaprizov cut down the wing and roofed a shot past Cam Talbot, increasing their lead to 4-1.
Detroit's comeback effort began at 7:18 of the third period, as a seeing-eye shot from defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka found its way past goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Sandin-Pellikka was playing in his second straight game after being recalled from Grand Rapids because of an injury to Justin Faulk.
Minutes later, J.T. Compher tipped home a shot-pass at the side of the net from Simon Edvinsson, cutting the deficit to two. Just over three minutes later, Kane redirected a pass from Alex DeBrincat past a sprawling Gustavsson, sending the fans into a frenzy.
But Kane's costly penalty put Minnesota on the power play late in the game, and Kirill Kaprizov made them pay. It also marked the second hat trick against the Red Wings in 24 hours, as Gabe Perreault of the New York Rangers recorded one of his own Saturday afternoon.
The comeback fell short, and for the sixth time in their last seven games, the Red Wings picked up zero points in the standings.
Almost as concerning is that over the first 40 minutes of Sunday’s tilt, they managed only eight shots on goal, and once again, their sense of urgency didn’t emerge until they were already trailing by multiple goals.
Time is running out on the Red Wings, who have only five games remaining on their schedule.
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