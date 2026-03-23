Like Red Wings, Grand Rapids Dropping Games Entering Final Push For Playoffs

The Detroit Red Wings are becoming increasingly difficult to watch for their fans, as the team finds itself locked in a tense and unforgiving playoff race. With razor-thin margins separating contenders, every game carries weight. Unfortunately for Detroit, the stress is not limited to the NHL roster. It has spread throughout the organization.
The Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s AHL affiliate, began the season in dominant fashion and even set multiple league records early on. For months, they looked like the clear class of the league. That early dominance, however, has faded at a critical time.
This past weekend, Grand Rapids dropped a pair of games, extending a troubling stretch in which they have lost five of their last seven contests. Their record now sits at 44-13-3-1. While still impressive, it is no longer enough to hold the top spot in the AHL standings.
That distinction now belongs to the Providence Bruins, who have surged past the Griffins after trailing closely for much of the season. Providence currently holds a 47-13-1-0 record, giving them a narrow but significant edge in the race for the league’s top seed.
Grand Rapids’ recent slide can be attributed in part to instability within the lineup. The Griffins have experienced a wave of roster movement in recent weeks, with players frequently shuttling between the AHL and NHL. Captain Dominik Shine, along with key forwards Sheldon Dries, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Eduards Tralmaks, and John Leonard, have all moved back and forth between Grand Rapids and Detroit.
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Injuries have also played a role with highly-regarded prospect Nate Danielson has been sidelined, further disrupting the lineup during a crucial stretch of the season.
There have been some positive developments with the return of Carter Mazur and Shai Buium from injury has provided a boost, and the arrival of 2025 second-round pick Eddie Genborg has added a new layer of intrigue. Genborg is still adjusting to the North American game, but his presence signals long-term promise for the organization.
Even so, concerns are beginning to surface among fans as there is a growing fear that the Griffins may have peaked too early, and that their best form will not reappear when the stakes are highest. With the AHL playoffs approaching quickly, timing could prove critical.
Help may be on the way with the Red Wings regaining health at the NHL level, players such as David Perron and Andrew Copp have already returned, while Dylan Larkin is expected back soon. That should stabilize the roster pipeline and allow Grand Rapids to reassemble its full, high-powered lineup. With just 11 games remaining in the regular season, the Griffins have little room left to rediscover their rhythm before the playoffs begin.
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