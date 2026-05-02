Lions' Jameson Williams Drops Puck For Red Wings Alumni Charity Game

Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams dropped the ceremonial puck prior to Saturday's Detroit Red Wings Alumni Charity Game in Livonia.
It was an exciting afternoon of giving on Saturday in Livonia, as the Detroit Red Wings held their annual Alumni Charity game at Eddie Edgar Arena in Livonia, about 20 minutes outside of downtown Detroit.v
The event benefitted Breaking Barriers for Kids and Families, a nonprofit providing support across Wayne and Oakland counties.
According to Council Member and organizer Brandon McCullough, the annual event, which is now in its fifth straight year, has raised over $80,000 directly to the non-profit.
"This is going to be our fifth year, and you know, I think to date we have probably raised close to $80,000, maybe a little bit less, directly to the non-profit," McCullough said in April via WXYZ's Christiana Ford.
And before the event on Saturday afternoon, there was a special guest to drop the ceremonial opening puck.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has made appearances at Little Caesars Arena for Red Wings home games in the past, did the honors.
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Among the former Red Wings players who have taken part in such events in the past are Darren McCarty, Drew Miller, and Mickey Redmond. They faced off against the Livonia All Stars, a club made up of first responders and community members.
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