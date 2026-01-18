Longtime Red Wings Broadcaster Mickey Redmond Taking Temporary Medical Leave

While the Detroit Red Wings prepare to host the Ottawa Senators later on Sunday afternoon, an announcement has been made by longtime color commentator and former 50-goal scorer Mickey Redmond regarding his health.
Redmond announced that Sunday's game will be his last broadcast before undergoing cervical spine fusion surgery after having experienced ongoing chronic neck problems.
He also indicated that he plans on returning to broadcasts at some point later in the season, following the Winter Olympics break in late February.
"After tonight's game, I'll be taking some time away from my analyst duties as I address chronic neck issues that have led me to need cervical spine fusion surgery," Redmond announced. "It's never ideal to miss time during a season, but I was luckily able to line the procedure up with several nationally televised games and the Olympic break. It's been an incredible season so far in Hockeytown, and I'm looking forward to being back behind the microphone for our exciting playoff run."
In the same notice, the Red Wings released a statement expressing their full support for Redmond.
"Mickey has the support of the Red Wings family, and we appreciate that he's prioritizing health," the statement read. "Mickey decided to wait on having this procedure until a time that was best for the broadcast, for the team, and ultimately for the fans - a great example of what an incredible teammate he is both on and off the air. Everyone in the organization will keep him in our thoughts and will do anything needed to support his recovery."
Redmond, who began his NHL playing career with the Montreal Canadiens, was traded to the Red Wings midway through the 1970-71 season in exchange for Frank Mahovlich and would later become the first player in club history to score 50 goals in a single season.
He retired in 1976, and he would eventually embark on a long broadcasting career, having served as a color commentator for Red Wings games since the late 1980s.
Having worked alongside Ken Daniels since the start of the 1997-98 season, the duo is often ranked among the NHL's best commentating teams.
