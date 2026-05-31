Longtime Red Wings Defenseman Niklas Kronwall Earns Top Honor

Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall has been inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame, along with former forward Tomas Vanek.
He was one of the heaviest-hitting defenseman the Detroit Red Wings have ever had, and he played a key role in their most recent Stanley Cup-winning season of 2007-08.
Now, Niklas Kronwall is getting some well-deserved recognition, having recently been inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Additionally, former Red Wings forward Tomas Vanek was also announced as an inductee.
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Kronwall was selected by the Red Wings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2000 NHL Draft while playing for Djurgårdens IF of the Swedish Hockey League, and would eventually make his NHL debut in the 2003-04 season.
Injuries limited him in 2005-06, though he would eventually appear in 68 games the following season.
2007-08 was his true coming out party, as reached career highs in goals scored (seven), assists (25), and would later contribute 15 assists in 22 postseason games, helping the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup.
He'd eventually play 953 career NHL games, all with Detroit, finishing his career with 83 goals and 349 assists, while also contributing five goals and 42 assists in 109 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Representing Sweden internationally, he won a gold medal in the 2006 Winter Olympics and the 2006 World Championship,. as well as a silver medal in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Not only could he chip in offensively, but he also became known for his thunderous body checks that eventually became known as being "Kronwalled".
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