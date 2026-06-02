Looking Back At Cam Talbot's Best Moments With Red Wings

In all likelihood, Cam Talbot's time with the Red Wings has concluded. What were the best moments from his two seasons in Detroit?
It was in the summer of 2024 that the Detroit Red Wings signed veteran goaltender Cam Talbot to a two-year, $5 million contract after opting not to re-sign James Reimer.
Over the next two seasons, Talbot enjoyed varying degrees of success with the Red Wings, providing a steady, calming presence in goal while also stealing several games and valuable points for them.
However, Talbot will be 39 years old by the time next season starts. With young goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Michal Postava knocking on the door from Grand Rapids, Talbot's time with the Red Wings is likely through.
Looking back on his tenure in Detroit, what were his top standout moments?
42-Save Shutout In Red Wings Debut - October 12, 2024
Talbot's first official action with the Red Wings was in relief of Ville Husso during their 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Opening Night, but he was given the start in their next game against the Nashville Predators.
He turned in a gem of a performance in his first full game in the Winged Wheel, turning aside all 42 shots from the Predators and picking up the 32nd shutout of his NHL career.
Bookmark The Hockey News Detroit Red Wings team site to stay connected to the latest news, game-day coverage, and player features.
28-Save Shutout Against Potent Lightning Offense - January 25, 2025
Thanks to a stingy performance between the pipes, Talbot became the first goaltender since 2023 to deny the Lightning a single goal during an NHL game.
It was the 33rd shutout of his career.
He made 28 saves, including seven saves alone on sniper Nikita Kucherov, who entered the game on an 11-game point streak.
Clutch 38-Save Performance Against Maple Leafs - October 13, 2025
The Red Wings, who had defeated the Maple Leafs two days earlier thanks to 20 saves from Talbot at Little Caesars Arena, concluded the short two-game series against their Original 6 rival with another win.
This time, it was Talbot who stole the game for the Red Wings, making 38 saves on the 40 shots he faced, enabling a late regulation goal from Mason Appleton.
Talbot was easily the game's first star, and it would be the second of four straight wins against the Maple Leafs in their season series.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.