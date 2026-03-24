"Lots Of Energy": Red Wings' David Perron Ready To Face Senators

It was back to work on the practice rink Monday morning for the Detroit Red Wings following their disappointing 4–2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.
The bad news is they woke up Monday one point out of a playoff spot. The good news: there are still 12 games remaining, with plenty left to be decided. They’ll face a third straight divisional opponent Tuesday night, taking on the Ottawa Senators for the fourth and final time this season, hoping to complete a four-game sweep.
It won’t be easy. The surging Senators have won seven of their last 10 games and sit just three points behind the Red Wings in the standings.
Coincidentally, it will be David Perron’s first game against his former teammates since rejoining the Red Wings from Ottawa earlier this month at the NHL Trade Deadline.
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Just as was the case two years ago, when Perron was last in Detroit during a late-season push for the playoffs, there is intense competition in the Eastern Conference for a limited number of postseason spots. This season, however, the East is an entirely different beast.
In fact, not a single team from the Pacific Division would qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs if it were competing in the Eastern Conference today.
With the standings so tightly packed, Perron knows that while many teams are playing with confidence, the Red Wings are among them.
"I'm sure all the teams in the East feel like that this year, but you see the standings and see how many points those teams have," Perron said. "Obviously, very good seasons....I don't think I've ever seen anything like this. I think every team that is in that spot should feel very confident, and we're one of them."
"We should be approaching tomorrow's game with a lot of energy, a lot of confidence, and put our best game forward and get the result."
The Red Wings, who have been without team captain Dylan Larkin since March 6, could very well be getting him back in the lineup for Tuesday.
"He's the best player on the team, and our leader, and all the experiences he's had over the last couple of years, there's been a lot of growth in many departments, and I'm very proud of him," Perron said of Larkin. "I'm excited to see him play."
Head coach Todd McLellan, who is coaching Perron for the first time in his career, noted that several Red Wings players are likely leaning on the insight Perron can provide, given that he spent the past year and a half with the Senators.
“He’s getting himself ready to play the game," McLellan said. "He practiced hard today and is trying to fit in with the group here.
I’m sure there are guys who are asking him questions. I’m sure there will be a coach who maybe spends some time or has a coffee with him, but he’s focusing on getting himself prepared.”
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