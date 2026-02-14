Lucas Raymond’s Three-Point Night Lifts Sweden Past Previously Unbeaten Slovakia

Early Saturday morning, the men’s Olympic ice hockey tournament opened its fourth day with a slate of matchups that required coffee and commitment from fans across North America. Among the most compelling was a showdown between Detroit's Lucas Raymond and his home nation of Sweden against a Slovakia squad that entered the contest undefeated through two games.
The stakes were high for Sweden, widely viewed as a medal contender entering the tournament. That expectation took a hit in their previous outing, a 4–1 loss to archrival Finland. The result grew even more puzzling considering Finland had opened its tournament with a 4–1 loss to Slovakia, setting the stage for a potential statement win if the Slovaks could topple another heavyweight.
Slovakia’s early success had been fueled by rising Montreal star Juraj Slafkovský, who tallied two goals and two assists in his first two games. He wasted little time making his presence felt again. After Sweden struck first on a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek, Slafkovský answered to knot the score at 1–1 heading into the second period.
Raymond, coming off a solid effort against Finland in which he logged 20:21 of ice time and recorded an assist, began to take control in the middle frame. On a Swedish power play, Raymond worked the puck with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin before it found its way to Adrian Kempe. The Los Angeles Kings sniper buried the chance to give Sweden a 2–1 lead midway through the period.
Slovakia responded again to even the score, but Sweden regained the advantage thanks to Elias Pettersson. In a game defined by quick counters and shifting momentum, Sweden finally created separation, and Raymond was at the center of it.
The fourth overall pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2020 set up Pettersson’s second consecutive goal early in the third period to make it 4–2. Just minutes later, Raymond capped off his most impressive Olympic performance yet with a highlight reel goal, moving the puck through his legs before working the puck through the five hole of the Slovak netminder.
Slovakia managed a late goal in the final 40 seconds, but Sweden closed out a 5–3 victory, handing the previously unbeaten Slovaks their first loss of the tournament.
For Raymond, the night marked a breakout on the Olympic stage with one goal and two assists in a pivotal win. The 23-year-old’s dynamic showing could not only spark Sweden’s pursuit of a medal but also provide a confidence boost for Detroit as the Red Wings prepare for a critical late-season playoff push.
Sweden advances to the quarterfinal round beginning Tuesday, carrying renewed momentum and a star winger finding his stride at the perfect time.
