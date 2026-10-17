Lucas Raymond Still Feeling Confident Amidst Goal Drought

Detroit Red Wings
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 4:13 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 4:13 PM
Updated Oct 17, 2026 6:03 PM
While Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond is still searching for his first goal of the season, the confidence that's made him one of their top forwards hasn't wavered.
On Saturday evening, the Detroit Red Wings will look to build on their recent 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers as they host the San Jose Sharks and star forward Macklin Celebrini at Little Caesars Arena.
One player the Red Wings need to see find the scoresheet more consistently, however, is forward Lucas Raymond, who is still searching for his first goal through seven games.
The good news is that Raymond is maintining his confidence while still looking for areas that he can gain an edge in.
"I feel alright, I feel some areas that I feel good in and some that I'd want to improve in or get more out of. I think there's always stuff that gives you an edge in the game," Raymond said.
Possessing one of the more lethal shots on the team, Raymond was encouraged to utilize it more on numerous occasions last season by head coach Todd McLellan.
"Obviously, I like my shot, I want to get to as many areas and spots where I can get it off," Raymond said. "I have to play my game, I feel confident in that."
A top Red Wings scorer getting chances while still looking for his first goal isn't unprecedented. As fans may remember, Alex DeBrincat, who eventually tallied 41 goals, didn't score until Detroit's eighth game of the season last October.
"I feel like he's confident," DeBrincat said of Raymond. "You see what he does with the puck; he's getting chances every game. I want to say a couple of years ago, he started the season goalless for a little bit, but then he ended up being our top goal scorer.
And last year, I went eight games without a goal as well. It's easy to feel down on yourself, but the player he is, he's confident and he knows what he can do, and that it's just a matter of time before they start going in the net."
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DeBrincat's recollection was correct, as Raymond went through a similar drought to start the 2024-25 season, not scoring until the eighth game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Echoing what DeBrincat said, McLellan expressed his view that Raymond isn't feeling a lack of confidence amidst his drought, but that there could be some natural frustration.
"I don't think his confidence is wavering," McLellan said. "He's probably a little frustrated more than having a shortness of confidence. He's had some looks, and had the puck on his tape in some really good spots, but it hasn't gone in for him.
We're going to keep working with him, and hopefully he pulls himself through it."
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