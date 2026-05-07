Major Praise for Little Caesars Arena Emerges During PWHL Detroit Expansion Announcement

Little Caesars Arena, which will be the new home of the PWHL's latest expansion franchise in the fall, earned high praise from League executives following the historic announcement on Wednesday.
As the Professional Women’s Hockey League continues to expand, Detroit has officially been selected as the ninth city to host a new club.
On Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, representatives from the PWHL and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced the Motor City as the League’s newest home, less than two years after it launched in August 2023.
In addition, the 2026 PWHL Draft will be held just four blocks away at the Fox Theatre on Woodward Avenue in June.
There were multiple successful PWHL games in Detroit as part of the “Takeover Tour,” including record-setting crowds for a women’s professional game, helping make the decision to establish Detroit as a permanent home an easy one.
Not only does Michigan boast a strong girls’ and women’s youth hockey presence, but the facilities the new team will use, including Little Caesars Arena and the BELFOR Training Center, will provide a world-class environment for Detroit’s newest professional franchise.
Since opening in 2017, Little Caesars Arena has been ranked near the top of the NHL in venues while also drawing rave reviews for the facilities afforded to both the Red Wings as well as opposition clubs, a trend that will continue with the PWHL.
When asked what stood out about Little Caesars Arena compared to other venues, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Jayna Hefford offered high praise for both the arena and the fans who attended the Takeover Tour games.
"First of all, coming to this arena for the first time, I think it's one of the most beautiful arenas I've ever been in, and I've been in a number," Hefford said. "Really impressed by this building. In terms of numbers, we have big goals. We know what we think we can achieve, and it's always nice when it happens.
"Detroit has shown up every time. They haven't disappointed us."
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Continuing in that vein, PWHL Senior Vice President of Business Operations Amy Scheer not only praised the venue but also reiterated the strong commitment and partnership that had been built with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment throughout the expansion process.
"The building is beautiful and amazing, but I'd like to also call out the folks at Ilitch Sports," Scheer said. "They've been, for us, the most amazing teammates to work with. They help us every step of the way, and they've made us feel at home here every time we've come.
"We've never felt like we're just a visitor, just a rental. They've been such key contributors and collaborators."
Across the four PHWL Takeover Tour games in Detroit, nearly 54,000 total fans attended in total, including a record 15,938 fans in March 2026 for a matchup between the Montreal Victoire vs. New York Sirens.
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