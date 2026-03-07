"Management Believes In The Group": Red Wings React To Trade Deadline Additions

“The organization and the players who are here know him a lot closer than I would as a coach, but he's been in the League a long time," McLellan said of Perron, whom he coached against several times while with the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings. "He played out west an awful lot in Anaheim, St. Louis, Edmonton. We saw him multiple times, and he's a factor; he's got a really good head for the game, and he's a competitive guy. He drags a lot of players into the mix, if you will. We expect that from him.”