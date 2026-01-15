Todd McLellan Hits the Reset Button as Red Wings Shuffle Lines Again

Following a day off after their 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening, the Detroit Red Wings were back at practice on Thursday morning at the BELFOR Training Center inside of Little Caesars Arena.
As he's done at various points so far this season, head coach Todd McLellan shook up the line combinations.
Moving back up to the top line with Dylan Larkin was Lucas Raymond, along with veteran James van Riemsdyk. Additionally, both Emmitt Finnie and Marco Kasper, who had been playing on the top line alongside Larkin, were moved to the third line centered by J.T. Compher.
However, according to McLellan, there isn't too much to read into the noticeable shift in combinations.
"We've gone four or five games, and a couple of our lines are giving us some output both offensively and defensively, and the other still aren't getting a lot done, so we shook up the wingers," McLellan said. "That's really all there is to it; there's not a lot to read into it.
"We'll play another game and hopefully get all four lines going."
To say that Kasper has gone through a sophomore slump would be a severe understatement. The second-year forward has registered only two assists in his last 21 combined games, and hasn't scored since Oct. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings.
Despite beginning the season centering the second line between Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, as he did with great success in the second half of 2024–25, Kasper has been unable to replicate those results, after finishing last season’s second half as one of the NHL’s top scoring rookies.
His time playing on the first line with Larkin also hasn't resulted in his getting on the scoresheet.
Meanwhile, Finnie has gone pointless in his last 10 games; he's spent a good portion of the season playing alongside Larkin.
On the other hand, van Riemsdyk has turned back the clock and proven to be an extremely valuable addition to the club. His 12 goals in 39 games already surpass the 11 goals former Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko scored in 80 games during his lone season in Detroit last year.
Raymond, who has scored three goals and added three assists in seven games so far this month, continues his trajectory toward a new career-high in points and is back on the top line, where he played for much of the season.
Detroit's new-look line combinations will have their work cut out for them in their next game on Friday evening at home against the young and fast San Jose Sharks.
