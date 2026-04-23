McLellan On Raymond: ‘Not 100 Percent,’ But Still Delivering For Red Wings

"As far as shooting and the ability to get his shot off, I'm a real big believer in his shot and in his tool kit, that may be one of the best things that he has and that he brings to the game," McLellan said. "We've talked about it, not just at the end of the season, obviously, throughout the season. If you just take his shooting percentage and you throw in an extra 100 shots, which I think he's very capable of, we have a 40-goal scorer."