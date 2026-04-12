Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Called Up To Red Wings Under Emergency Conditions

The fate of the Detroit Red Wings was sealed on Saturday evening with their regulation loss to the New Jersey Devils, confirming that they would miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.
However, there are still two games left on their regular season schedule before they break for the offseason, starting with a tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday evening, followed by their finale against the Florida Panthers, both on the road.
Before those matchups take place, the Red Wings have announced an emergency call-up from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, who initially made the roster out of Training Camp, has been called up.
Brandsegg-Nygård, whom the Red Wings selected in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, played in 12 games in the NHL this season, registering an assist.
He's been a key contributor to the Griffins this season, who became the first AHL club in decades to clinch a playoff spot in February.
In 58 games played with the Griffins, he's tallied 20 goals with 24 assists, and also has posted an impressive plus-19 rating.
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