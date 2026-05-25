Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Gives Norway A Spark With Offensive Outburst

Not only did Detroit Red Wings prospect Michael Brandsegg-Nygård have an impressive postseason run for the American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins this month, but now he's continuing that run for his native Norway.
Brandsegg-Nygård, who joined Team Norway for the ongoing 2026 IIHF World Championship, scored on his very first shot and would ultimately tally two goals as part of Norway's 4-1 victory over Team Czechia on Monday.
He first converted on a two-on-one rush with teammate Petter Vestherheim, beating goaltender Dominik Pavlat with a glove-side shot.
He then scored again later in the game, standing in front of the net and deflecting a shot from Kristian Ostby past Pavlat.
Brandsegg-Nygård, who played 12 games with the Red Wings before being sent back down to the Griffins, registered an assist during that span; he would also play two more games for Detroit late in the regular season.
While with the Griffins, he tallied 20 goals while adding 24 assists in 60 regular season games before adding another four goals and four assists in eight Calder Cup Playoff games; he and the Griffins would be eliminated by the Chicago Wolves.
So far, he's provided a spark for Team Norway since joining them for the World Championship. He and the rest of his teammates will face Team Denmark on Tuesday.
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