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Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Michal Postava Lead Griffins To 2-0 Playoff Win Over Moose cover image

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Michal Postava Lead Griffins To 2-0 Playoff Win Over Moose

Michael Whitaker
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Michael Whitaker
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Updated at May 3, 2026, 22:10
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Red Wings 2024 first-round draft pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored as part of the 2-0 postseason victory by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday afternoon over the Manitoba Moose.

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Following their 1-0 loss in the Central Division Semifinal of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Manitoba Moose, the Grand Rapids Griffins responded in kind. 

The Griffins evened up the series at one game apiece on Sunday afternoon, earning a 2-0 victory at Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg. 

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Leading the way on the scoreboard for the Griffins were a pair of Detroit Red Wings draft selections that the club hopes will someday soon be making a postseason impact for them.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Detroit's first round (14th overall) pick from the 2024 NHL Draft, opened the scoring in the second period by capitalizing on a three-way passing play with Sheldon Dries and John Leonard.

Brandsegg-Nygård initially made the Red Wings roster in the fall out of Training Camp and appeared in 12 total NHL games, registering an assist. Both Dries and Leonard also saw action with the Red Wings at various points in the season. 

The Griffins then got an insurance goal from defenseman William Wallinder, who was the first pick (32nd overall) of the second round in the 2020 NHL Draft. 

Goaltender Michal Postava was solid between the pipes, picking up his first career postseason shutout by stopping all 30 shots that he faced from the Moose. 

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