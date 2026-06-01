Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Only Red Wing To Medal At IIHF World Championships

The United States fell to Canada in the quarterfinals, finishing eighth overall, though two Red Wings made their marks. Justin Faulk wore the captain's 'C' for Team USA and was one of the Americans' most reliable performers throughout the week, finishing with two goals and three assists for five points in eight games. Blue-chip Detroit prospect Max Plante saw spot duty across six games and chipped in a goal but did not dress for the quarterfinal against Canada.