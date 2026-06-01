Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Only Red Wing To Medal At IIHF World Championships

Eight Detroit players spread across five nations, with Norway's bronze the lone podium finish for the organization at IIHF World Championships.
The Detroit Red Wings sent a small army to the IIHF World Championships this spring, with eight players suiting up across five different countries. When the dust settled, only one of them came home with a medal around his neck, and it belonged to one of the youngest of the bunch.
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, the 20-year-old forward who joined Norway midway through the tournament after the Grand Rapids Griffins were eliminated from the AHL playoffs, wasted no time making his presence felt.
Over five games, he recorded three goals and three assists for six points, capping the run with an assist in a shocking overtime upset victory over Canada in the bronze medal game. The result was made all the more striking given that Canada had plastered 46 shots on net in the loss, yet Norway held on to claim the nation's first ever medal at the tournament.
Adding an extra layer of storyline was the fact that two of Brandsegg-Nygard's Red Wings teammates were on the losing side of that bronze medal game. Goaltender Cam Talbot served as Canada's backup throughout the contest, while defenseman Emmitt Finnie saw limited action, logging just under six minutes of ice time and finishing minus-one after being on the ice for one of Norway's goals.
It was a deflating finish for the Canadians, but for Brandsegg-Nygard, it was a coming-out moment on the international stage and a compelling argument for a main roster spot heading into next fall's training camp.
Sweden was among the more unfortunate stories of the tournament, receiving a brutal quarterfinal draw against the host Switzerland, who were undefeated heading into the matchup and playing some of their best hockey of the event on home ice.
Lucas Raymond and Albert Johansson both gave everything they had trying to lift Sweden to a third consecutive medal after bronze finishes in each of the last two tournaments, and a first gold since back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. It wasn't to be, as the Swiss ended the Swedes' run with a 3-1 victory in the quarterfinals.
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After a difficult finish to the NHL regular season, Raymond looked every bit the star he is at the international level, posting five goals and six assists for 11 points in eight games as one of the tournament's leading scorers. Johansson played all eight games as well, contributing one assist and a plus-one rating while logging consistent minutes, including 17:45 of ice time in the quarterfinal loss.
The United States fell to Canada in the quarterfinals, finishing eighth overall, though two Red Wings made their marks. Justin Faulk wore the captain's 'C' for Team USA and was one of the Americans' most reliable performers throughout the week, finishing with two goals and three assists for five points in eight games. Blue-chip Detroit prospect Max Plante saw spot duty across six games and chipped in a goal but did not dress for the quarterfinal against Canada.
Rounding out Detroit's representation was Germany, who finished tenth and failed to advance past the preliminary round despite the efforts of Moritz Seider. Like Faulk, Seider served as captain for his nation, making him the second Red Wings defenseman to wear the 'C' for their country at the same tournament.
Playing without several of Germany's most prominent names, Seider carried a heavy load and did so with distinction, finishing with a goal, four assists and a plus-five rating across seven games.
For the Red Wings organization as a whole, the tournament offered more frustration than reward. Seven of their eight representatives exited before the medal round, and those who did reach meaningful games came up short.
The lone bright spot was Brandsegg-Nygard, whose bronze medal and six-point performance in five games served as the kind of momentum a young player can carry well into a pivotal summer. For one Detroit prospect at least, the Worlds could not have gone much better.
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