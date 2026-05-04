Michal Postava Can't Wait For Playoff Action In Front Of Home Fans In Grand Rapids
Detroit Red Wings prospect goaltender Michal Postava, who earned a shutout for the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday to knot their postseason series with the Moose at one game apiece, can't wait to return home to Grand Rapids for Game 3.
While most of the attention surrounding the prospect goaltenders in the Detroit Red Wings' system is focused on Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine, general manager Steve Yzerman may have found a diamond in the rough.
Czech goaltender Michal Postava was signed to a two-year contract last offseason, and he's done nothing but impress during his first season in North America.
Postava posted a shutout on Sunday afternoon for the Griffins in their 2-0 win over the Manitoba Moose, tying their Calder Cup playoff series at one game apiece.
Speaking in his thick Czech accent, Postava said that while he was happy to pick up the shutout, a win is a win in the playoffs.
"Just in this playoffs, it doesn't matter if you win 1-0 or 5-2, so I'm happy for the win today, of course," Postava said. "We need to continue at home."
Following their 1-0 loss to the Moose on Saturday, they rebounded 24 hours later with a shutout win of their own, with Postava in net for both games.
However, it wasn't difficult for him to prepare for consecutive starts given how many back-to-back games the club played in regular season action.
" Iprepared like normally for every game," Postava said. "Maybe if there was (a) third game in a row, it would be a little problem. But like I said, it's what we did in the season, so nothing special."
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During his first season in North America, Postava impressed with a 17-6 record while posting a sparkling 1.71 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage, and four shutouts.
So far in the postseason, he boasts a 0.50 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage.
With Game 3 on deck for Wednesday in Grand Rapids, Postava is looking forward to getting back in front of the home fans who have supported the team all season long.
"We play with the home fans, they push us," Postava said. "I hope to win every game there and we can finish at home. I hope we can do that, the fans help us."
"I can't wait for it," he continued. "They're cheering them with every block, every goalie save, they try to help. We can see and feel it, so now it's our turn to have this feeling and be pushing with the fans."
The Griffins have a heavy Swedish contingent on the blue line. In addition to Erik Gustafsson, 2023 first-round (17th overall) pick Axel Sandin-Pellikka has skated with William Lagesson, while 2020 second-round (32nd overall) pick William Wallinder is paired with 2022 fourth-round (105th overall) pick Anton Johansson.
"It's my Scandanavian defense, maybe I need to learn a little Swedish," Postava joked while crediting them for helping the club as a whole.
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