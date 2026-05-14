Michal Postava, Griffins Look to Continue Dominant Run As Chicago Wolves Come to Town

Riding a stifling defense and the unexpected emergence of netminder Michal Postava, Grand Rapids brings a three-game win streak into a high-stakes divisional showdown with a familiar rival.
The Grand Rapids Griffins open their division finals series against the Chicago Wolves on Thursday, and the stakes could not be higher for the Detroit Red Wings' top affiliate as they look to keep their Calder Cup hopes alive.
Grand Rapids arrives in strong form, after dropping Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Manitoba Moose, the Griffins responded by winning three straight to advance. Now they face a familiar foe in the Chicago Wolves, a team they matched up well against during the regular season, going 6-4 in head-to-head meetings.
The defining story of the Griffins' playoff run so far has been their back end with Grand Rapids allowing the fewest goals in the AHL during the regular season, and that stinginess has carried directly into the postseason. The Moose managed just five goals across four games in the first round.
Perhaps the most interesting subplot has been who is doing the bulk of the work between the pipes. With blue-chip Red Wings goaltending prospects Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine available, it has been Michal Postava, a free agent signing out of Czechia, who has earned the trust of the coaching staff and emerged as the Griffins' most reliable netminder this season.
His steady play through the first round has been a major factor in Grand Rapids' success, and the Griffins will be counting on more of the same as they turn their attention to Chicago.
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