Michigan Continues Busy Summer, Adding Captain Of Memorial Cup Champion

Nashville Predators prospect Cameron Reid brings elite leadership and championship pedigree to Ann Arbor, anchoring a star-studded recruiting class designed to end the Wolverines' long national title drought.
One of the biggest names in Canadian junior hockey is headed to the NCAA.
Cameron Reid, the Nashville Predators first-round pick and Kitchener Rangers captain, announced Friday that he will be making the jump to the University of Michigan, leaving behind a junior career that ended at the very top of the mountain and setting his sights on bringing that same winning culture to Ann Arbor.
Reid departs Kitchener on the heels of one of the more impressive individual seasons in recent OHL memory. The mobile, two-way defenseman recorded 56 points in 57 regular season games while wearing the captain's C, then elevated his game further when it mattered most, contributing 14 points in 18 playoff games as the Rangers climbed all the way to a Memorial Cup championship.
It was a fitting final chapter in his junior career and one that speaks to the kind of player and leader Michigan is now getting.
The Wolverines are no stranger to talent, coming off a dominant 31-8-1 season that made it all the way to the Frozen Four semifinals but lost in double overtime to the eventual national champions in the Denver Pioneers.
They featured a deep roster loaded with NHL prospects. Michael Hage, Will Horcoff and Malcolm Spence headlined a group of notable names, as did Kienan Draper, son of former Detroit Red Wings forward and current Red Wings assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting Kris Draper.
The program also featured a host of prospects owned by other organizations including Jack Ivankovic, Asher Barnett, Henry Mews, Drew Schock and Josh Eernisse among others.
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Reid figures to slot right into that mix and then some, arriving as one of the more accomplished junior players to make the jump to Michigan in recent years. He will also be joining a roster that is continuing to take shape around him.
Forward Adam Valentini, an 18-year-old widely expected to come off the board just outside the first round of the upcoming NHL Draft and a player the Red Wings could have interest in, is also expected to be part of the Wolverines roster going forward.
Perhaps most notably, Reid will be joined by Jack Nesbitt, a former top-12 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers who is also departing the OHL after his time with the Windsor Spitfires to join Michigan.
The additions of Reid and Nesbitt alongside the returning core give the Wolverines the look of a program building toward something significant.
Michigan has not won a national championship since 1998, a drought that has lingered despite the program consistently producing NHL talent at an elite rate. With the pieces now coming together in Ann Arbor, that wait may not last much longer.
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