Michigan Hockey Rules The Rankings As Three In-State Programs Sit in The Nation’s Top Four

The college hockey world has had its attention firmly fixed on the Great Lakes State all season, and for good reason. Michigan is now home to three of the top four teams in the NCAA Division I hockey poll, cementing its status as the epicenter of the sport as the season moves toward its most important stretch.
The biggest mover in the rankings has been the defending national champion Western Michigan Broncos. Winners of seven straight games, the Broncos have surged after a brutal stretch of competition that included statement wins over No. 4 Minnesota-Duluth, No. 12 Boston College, No. 2 Wisconsin, and an impressive road sweep of No. 7 Denver. That run against elite opponents has propelled Western Michigan rapidly up the rankings and firmly back into championship contention.
While the Broncos have been climbing, the University of Michigan Wolverines have continued to look every bit like a top-tier program. Michigan sits at 18-4 on the season, with all four losses coming against highly ranked teams.
Most recently, the Wolverines dropped the second game of a back-to-back against No. 3 Michigan State. Earlier losses came against No. 5 Penn State, No. 10 Wisconsin, and No. 2 Western Michigan, all under similar circumstances. No team has beaten a fully rested Michigan squad this season, a fact that continues to separate the Wolverines from much of the field.
Michigan State remains firmly among the nation’s elite, though the Spartans have experienced the most turbulence of the three powerhouse programs. State has collected several impressive wins but also suffered some surprising setbacks. A recent 2-1 loss to Ohio State raised eyebrows, as did a home back-to-back sweep at the hands of Wisconsin.
While the Badgers are ranked second nationally, losses at home are costly in the Big Ten. The Spartans also opened their season with a loss to New Hampshire, though they have rebounded well since. Sitting fourth in the poll, Michigan State will have plenty of opportunities to solidify its standing with upcoming matchups against Wisconsin, Minnesota, Penn State, and top-ranked Michigan.
The Wolverines face a demanding schedule of their own. Michigan will meet Minnesota for the first time this season before renewing its rivalry with Ohio State, a team it handled decisively in two earlier matchups. That stretch is followed by a gauntlet of back-to-back series against Michigan State on the road, then Penn State and Wisconsin.
Western Michigan, competing outside of the Big Ten, still has significant challenges ahead. The Broncos will square off in a back-to-back series against Minnesota-Duluth before navigating games against Nebraska-Omaha, Miami of Ohio, Arizona State, and Colorado College. Their regular-season slate culminates with one of their biggest tests when they host North Dakota for a late-February back-to-back.
Each of Michigan’s powerhouse programs faces difficult weeks ahead, but the numbers speak for themselves. With three teams at the top of the national rankings and momentum on their side, the path to the NCAA hockey championship once again appears to run through the Great Lakes State, with a strong chance the national title returns to Michigan for a second consecutive season.
