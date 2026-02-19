Michigan's Megan Keller Scores Gold Medal Winning Goal Over Canada

The women's gold medal game featured the matchup that hockey fans around the world had anticipated from the start, as the United States faced off against the Canada for Olympic supremacy.
Coming into the final, expectations leaned heavily toward the Americans. Team USA had overwhelmed its competition throughout the tournament, outscoring opponents by a combined 31 to one heading into the medal round and showcasing a balanced attack paired with disciplined defensive play.
Their confidence was reinforced during the group stage when they delivered a commanding 5-0 victory over Canada, a result that suggested the championship game might follow a similar pattern.
Instead, the final unfolded as a tense and tightly contested battle. Canada, carrying a roster built on veteran experience and composure, adjusted its approach and dictated a more structured pace. The Canadians struck first on a hard-fought shorthanded goal and maintained their lead deep into regulation, frustrating an American squad that had grown accustomed to controlling games.
With less than two minutes remaining and the gold medal slipping away, Team USA captain Hilary Knight delivered a defining moment. Positioned near the crease during a sustained offensive push, Knight capitalized on a shot from the point and re-directed it in for the equalizer.
The goal not only forced overtime but also established Knight as the all-time leading goal scorer in U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey history, further cementing her legacy on the sport’s biggest stage.
Overtime carried a different energy as the Americans leaned into their youth and speed. Among those logging significant minutes throughout the night was Farmington native Megan Keller, who had already assisted on Knight’s tying goal and had been a steady presence on the blue line.
The championship was decided when Keller collected the puck along the boards in the Canadian zone and accelerated toward the slot. She maneuvered past the final defender with a quick deke before lifting a backhand shot that slipped just past the Canadian goaltender and into the net. The sudden finish sealed the victory and secured the gold medal for the United States in dramatic fashion.
Keller’s performance underscored her importance to the American lineup as she led the team with 33 shifts and totaled 23 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time. She handled heavy defensive responsibilities while contributing offensively at critical moments. Her assist on the game-tying goal and her overtime winner highlighted a performance that will be remembered as one of the defining efforts of the tournament.
Plymouth, Michigan native Kirsten Simms also played a role in the team’s journey to gold. Although she did not dress for the championship game, Simms provided valuable depth earlier in the tournament and contributed to the team’s strong overall run to the final.
In a rivalry that consistently produces memorable chapters, this gold medal game added another championship-winning moment that will resonate in American hockey history.
