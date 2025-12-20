Michigan Schools Leading All NCAA Hockey’s Major Award Races

The state of Michigan is enjoying a remarkable college hockey season, with three programs firmly entrenched among the nation’s elite. Michigan, Michigan State, and Western Michigan all sit inside the top seven of the national rankings, and their influence extends beyond the standings.

A recent breakdown by Elite Prospects highlighted several players from Michigan schools as major contenders for college hockey’s top individual awards, including the Hobey Baker (best player), Mike Richter (best goaltender), and Tim Taylor (best rookie).

Leading the charge is the University of Michigan, which currently holds the No. 1 ranking in the country with a 16-4-0 record. The Wolverines have been driven by Will Horcoff, one of the top Hobey Baker candidates in the nation. The 18-year-old forward, and son of former NHL player and current Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff, has been sensational this season. Horcoff is nearly scoring at a goal-per-game pace, totaling 19 goals and nine assists for 28 points in 20 games.

Horcoff shares the team lead in scoring with Michael Hage, a 2024 first-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens, and veteran forward T.J. Hughes. His talent was recognized early, as he was selected 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft. Anchoring Michigan from the back end is goaltender Jack Ivankovic, a second-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2025. Ivankovic has started all 20 games for the Wolverines, posting a 16-4-0 record with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, placing him firmly in the conversation for both the Mike Richter and Tim Taylor awards.

Michigan State has also emerged as a national powerhouse, opening the season 12-4-0 and sitting third in the latest national rankings. The Spartans’ rise has been fueled by newcomer Porter Martone, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old from Peterborough has quickly become a focal point for Michigan State, recording 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 16 games. Martone is now viewed as a leading contender for both the Hobey Baker and Tim Taylor awards.

Between the pipes, Michigan State boasts one of the most recognizable names for Detroit Red Wings fans in goaltender Trey Augustine. The Red Wings’ 2023 second-round pick has continued his dominant collegiate career, building on 42 wins over his first two seasons. This year, Augustine owns a 10-4-0 record with a 1.71 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage, making him the current frontrunner for the Mike Richter Award.

Western Michigan, the defending national champion, has also remained in the national conversation. The Broncos hold a 10-6-0 record and are ranked seventh in the country after capturing the program’s first national championship last season.

Forward William Whitelaw, a third-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, leads the team with 15 points in 16 games. While not yet among the top national favorites, Whitelaw could emerge as a sleeper Hobey Baker candidate if he heats up and helps propel Western Michigan back toward the top of the rankings.

With elite teams, high-end NHL prospects, and award contenders across the board, Michigan has firmly established itself as the epicenter of college hockey this season.

