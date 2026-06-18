Michigan Schools Set to Host Visits With Projected 2027 First Overall Pick Landon Dupont

Two Big Ten powerhouses battle for a generational defenseman whose historic WHL dominance has scouts drawing comparisons to Connor McDavid ahead of the 2027 NHL Draft.
The state of Michigan has become a destination for elite hockey talent in recent years, and it may be about to land its biggest recruit yet.
Reports by Elite Prospects' Cam Robinson confirmed Thursday that both Michigan and Michigan State will be hosting visits with Landon Dupont, the Calgary-born defenseman who has emerged as the most electrifying draft prospect the hockey world has seen since Connor McDavid.
The projected first overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Dupont is just 17 years old and already playing a brand of hockey that has scouts running out of superlatives.
At 16, Dupont was a near point-per-game defenseman with the WHL's Everett Silvertips, recording 17 goals and 43 assists for 60 points in 64 regular season games before elevating his game entirely in the postseason, adding five goals and ten assists for 15 points in ten playoff games.
At 17 this past season, Dupont posted 18 goals and 55 assists for 73 points in 63 games, then somehow found another gear in the playoffs, recording five goals and 18 assists for 23 points across 18 postseason games.
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He helped lift Everett, alongside Detroit Red Wings prospect Carter Bear, all the way to the WHL Championship, where the Silvertips claimed the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time in franchise history and punched their ticket to their first ever Memorial Cup appearance.
Whichever program lands Dupont will be getting more than a great player but a potential program-defining talent who could dominate the college game from the moment he steps on campus.
Early projections already have the young defenseman penciled into Canada's 2030 Olympic roster alongside established stars like Cale Makar and rising talents like Matthew Schaefer.
Michigan and Michigan State have both established themselves as premier destinations for elite prospects in recent years, with the state of Michigan continuing to punch above its weight in the college hockey recruiting landscape.
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